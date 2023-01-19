India Open 2023 quarter final live streaming: How to watch India Open badminton live streaming in your country

India Open 2023 quarter final live streaming: India Open (Badminton) 2023 is going on in the Indian capital Delhi. The tournament started on 17 January and will reach its quarter-final stage on Friday, 20 January. This is the 11th India Open (Badminton) edition 2023 and all the matches of the tournament are being held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall by the Badminton Association of India.

Indian shuttler Sania Nehwal locked horns today against the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Chen Yufei in the second round of the Indian Open 2023. Saina began on a positive note and raced to an 11-6 lead in the opening game before closing it without much ado. However, Blichfeldt stayed in control throughout the second game and it looked like the momentum had shifted towards the Dane.

The current situation can be seen in yesterday's Women's singles round of 32. PV Sindhu (India) lost 14-21, 20-22 to Supanida Katethong (Thailand), while Saina Nehwal (India) defeated Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) 21-17, 12-21, 21-19.

India Open 2023 quarter finals lined-up matches:

*Men's Singles: Jonatan Christie (Indonesia) vs Chou Tien Chen (Taiwan)

Women's Singles: Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) vs Carolina Marin (Spain)

B Zhang (USA ) vs Bin Jiao (China)

Men's Doubles: W.K. Liang and C. Wang (China) vs K. Sukamuljo and M. Gideon (Indonesia)

M. Seidel and M. Lamsfu (Germany) vs F. Alfian and M. R. Ardianto (Indonesia)

Women's Doubles: B. Aimsaard and N. Aimsaard (Netherlands) vs C. Shida and N. Matsuyama (Japan)

M. Thinaah and P. Tan (Malaysia) vs R. Iwanaga and K. Nakanishi (Japan)

*some matches are still going on

When is the India Open 2023 quarter-final tournament? Date

The India Open will start on Tuesday, 20 January. The India Open 2023 will end on 22 January.

Where is the India Open 2023 quarter-final tournament? Venue

The India Open 2023 tournament will be held in New Delhi, India at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

How and where to watch the India Open 2023 LIVE quarter-final tournament? Live

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indian Open on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch India's open 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.

What time will the India Open 2023 quarter-final tournament begin? Time