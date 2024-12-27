India’s Deepti Sharma scripted history on Friday (Dec 27) after she became the first women bowler from the nation to scalp multiple five-for in ODI format. Playing against the West Indies women at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Deepti rewrote the record books becoming only the second women cricketer after South Africa’s Sune Luus to bag multiple five-for in 50-over format. Courtesy of her brilliant bowling display India won the final ODI by five wickets and bagged the series 3-0.

Deepti Sharma joins elite club

Having already pocketed the ODI series 2-0, the Indian women's team showed no mercy on the visitors as she was on the money with the ball. The decision to bat first by West Indies women did not go according to plan as Renuka Singh was lethal in her spell having jolted the visitors with two wickets in the first over. Shemaine Campbelle (46) and Chinelle Henry (61) then stitched a partnership for the visitors to get them near 100.

However, once Deepti was in the attack she was at the top of her game and wrapped the West Indies tail and helped India bowl them out for 161 in 38.5 overs. Only three West Indies batters got into double figures as India ran riot with the ball.

Deepti’s first five-for came in 2016 against Sri Lanka, when she bagged figures of 20/6.

India win ODI series

Needing 163 runs to win, the Indian women's team had a poor start with 23/2 and 73/4 at one stage, but Harmanpreet Kaur (32), Jemimah Rodrigues (29) stitched important partnerships to help India get back in the contest. Deepti then played a handy knock of unbeaten 39 runs along with Richa Ghosh (23) to win the contest and pocket the series 3-0.