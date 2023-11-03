IND vs SA Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-India vs South Africa pitch report, weather update, live streaming

IND vs SA head-to-head: India and South Africa will meet in match no. 37 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday (Nov 5). The match is slated to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal at 2:00 pm IST.

Two of the strongest teams in the World Cup 2023, India and South Africa will clash in an absolute electrifying match. While

India has been unbeaten in the tournament, South Africa has only lost one match to the Netherlands by 38 runs. India is currently at no. 1 in the points table, followed by South Africa at second with both teams playing seven matches each.

It is worth noting that South Africa despite being at second spot in the points table has a better run rate than India, of +2.290. Hence, it remains to be seen whether India’s ruthless bowling attack will demolish the South African batting or not.

Ahead of Sunday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

A total of 90 matches have taken place between India and South Africa in the ODI format. India has won 37 matches while South Africa has won 50 matches. 3 matches ended with no result.

Total matches played: 90

Won by India: 37

Won by South Africa: 50

Matches ended with no result: 3

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

Pitches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata are generally known as batting-friendly. They are prepared with black cotton soil which helps to maintain good balance, making conditions favourable for batters. As the match progresses, the pitch becomes slow and acts in favour of spinners. The average first innings score at Kolkata pitches is 236.

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Weather update

Kolkata’s weather seems sunny on Sunday (Nov 5) and there will be absolutely no threat of rain. The maximum temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will oscillate around 20 degrees Celsius. The wind speed on the match day will be 10 km/h with 62 per cent humidity.

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa probable playing XI

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: India vs South Africa match details

Match: India vs South Africa, Match 37, World Cup 2023

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata, West Bengal

Date & Time: Sunday, November 5, 2:00 pm IST