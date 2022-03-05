IND vs PAK, Women's World Cup live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match?

Team India is ready to kick start their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 campaign with a highly anticipated match against arch-rival Pakistan at Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Sunday (March 6). India are the runners-up of the last edition held in England in 2018.

This could be the last time we see Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami playing for India in a World Cup and the team would really want to end their farewell tournament on a winning note.

Both teams did not have a very good track record in recent times, with Pakistan losing their last four ODI series and India tasting 4-1 series defeat against New Zealand. However, both teams won their respective warm-up games.

When will the India women vs Pakistan women World Cup match start?

The World Cup match between India women and Pakistan women will start at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 6.

Where will the India women vs Pakistan women World Cup match be played?

The India women vs Pakistan women match will take place at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India women vs Pakistan women World Cup match?

The India women vs Pakistan women World Cup match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India women vs Pakistan women World Cup match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on Disney + HotStar.