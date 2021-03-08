IND vs NZ: Southampton to host ICC World Test Championship final, confirms Sourav Ganguly

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand is all set to be hosted by the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18-22, confirmed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

There were reports that the final of the World Test Championship was shifted from the iconic Lord's as originally planned with Ganguly now revealing Southampton will be hosting the inaugural final of WTC between India and New Zealand. However, there has been no confirmation in regards to the venue by the ICC.

"I'm looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton," Ganguly said on India Today.

"Yeah, it is in Southampton. It was decided a long time ago. Due to COVID and they [in Southampton] have the hotel absolutely close. When England resumed play after COVID, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason."

India and New Zealand qualified for the summit clash after coming first and second in the WTC standings respectively. While India ended with the maximum percentage points, New Zealand came second to set-up the mouth-watering clash. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton boasts a five-star hotel attached to the stadium and provides plenty of logistical and operational convenience in times of bio-secure bubbles. Southampton had hosted matches between England and West Indies, and Pakistan.

Ganguly lauded the players for their mental strength given they had to spend around six months in bio-secure bubbles starting from the IPL 2020. The former Indian skipper hoped that India defeat New Zealand in the final while congratulating Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and everyone involved in the squad.

Ganguly was asked about whether the World Test Championship comes together with the 50-over World Cup to which the BCCI president said: “Every trophy has its own value. The 50-over World Cup is an amazing spectacle. It (WTC) was a bit complicated this time because of the pandemic. We will see when every team has played an equal number of games.”

“Massive achievements given what the players have gone through. Right from the IPL in September to early March and they are not finished yet. A good 6 months in bio-bubbles and what they have achieved is fantastic,” Ganguly said.

“Looking forward to the WTC final and I hope we get past New Zealand. Congratulate Rahane, Kohli, everyone involved. The way Pant won India the Brisbane game was excellent,” he added.