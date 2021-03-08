BCCI likely to send second-string India squad for Asia Cup 2021: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to send a second-string team to Sri Lanka if Asia Cup 2021 takes place as per the schedule. With India participating in the final of the ICC World Test Championship scheduled for June 18-22, the first-team players will be engaged in preparations for the summit clash against New Zealand.

According to a report in TOI, the Indian team is set to send a second-string side to participate in the Asia Cup 2021 due to the hectic schedule. Furthermore, India are scheduled to tour England for a five-match Test series and the players are likely to stay back in the United Kingdom to continue their preparations for the much-awaited series after the WTC final.

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the final from June 18 to 22 while Asia Cup 2021 is likely to begin in the last week of the same month.

“There’s no other choice. We can’t risk the preparation for the series in England. And cricketers can’t twice undergo quarantine. If the Asia Cup happens, India will have no option but to send a second-string squad,” sources told TOI.

A second-string Indian side suggests that the Men in Blue will be without the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant among others.

India would be eyeing a hat-trick of Asia Cup wins having won the last two editions of the tournament. Also, India are the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup with seven titles to their name.