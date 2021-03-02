IND vs ENG 4th Test: Pitch would be similar to second and third match, says Ajinkya Rahane

The pitch for the fourth and final Test match between India and England, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from March 4, will be similar to the strips of the second and third Test that were played in Chennai and Ahmedabad respectively, Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said on Tuesday.

India thrashed England in the third Test, which finished within two days, to take a lead of 2-1 in the four-Test series. There has been massive criticism on the pitch for the third Test, which India won by a 10-wicket margin, as both the teams return to the same venue – Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Wicket will be similar to the third Test match and also the second Test in Chennai. Spinning track," Rahane told reporters ahead of the Test starting Thursday.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin ran the show as England were bundled out for 112 and 81 in the pink-ball Test that lasted for just 842 deliveries – the shortest Test since 1935.

Former England players like Michael Vaughan, Andrew Strauss, Alastair Cook and Monty Panesar among others lashed out at the pitch while demanding answers from the ICC.

"Talk happening outside is not at all affecting the Indian team," said Rahane. "We are concentrating on what we have to do. When we tour we never complain about the pitch."?

The 10-wicket defeat was England’s successive loss as they crashed out of the race for the World Test Championship final. However, Rahane said India would not be complacent.

"We respect England... They are a very good team, balanced team," he said.

"We are not taking them lightly. It's another Test match and we want to go out there and give our best. Equally, England would want to give their best and look to win."

India need a win or a draw to book a clash with New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship final and Rahane said they will go for an outright victory.