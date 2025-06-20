Heart of Indian Cricket, Kohli chooses to lead quiet life in England with family – Report

Virat Kohli, the heart of Indian cricket, chooses to lay low and lead a quiet life with his family in London, England. Since announcing his Test retirement last month, Kohli, who later won his maiden IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, moved to the UK to spend the English summer with his wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma, and two kids. Choosing to spend time in peace and away from the chaos and media attention, Kohli remains in the vicinity of the Indian Team despite not being part of the Test squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Even as India will play two Test matches in London, including the third one at the Lord’s starting July 10, Kohli chooses to remain private and deliberately distanced from the sport, per a Telegraph report that sheds some light on Kohli’s London life.

Unlike his batting hero and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who was at Lord’s recently, Kohli skipped the recently-concluded WTC Final between Australia and South Africa and MCC’s ‘World Cricket Connects’ symposium despite staying close to the venue.



Meanwhile, contrary to his life in India, where he is no less than a mega superstar, which also comes with its set of restrictions, Kohli walks like a free man in London - a city that offered him the refuge he longed for while staying in India. In the UK, he goes to restaurants with his family and even rides a tube (metro), something he can only imagine doing in his country.



Moreover, he and Anushka are believed to be staying in Notting Hill.

Team India in the UK



After playing the intra-squad game against India-A in Beckenham, the senior men’s team was sent out to bat first on day one of the Leeds Test against England on Friday (Jun 20).



While India handed a debut cap to Sai Sudharsan – the new number three- they recalled domestic giant Karun Nair to the Test line-up for the first time in eight years.

