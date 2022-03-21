IND vs BAN, Women's World Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match?

Mithali Raj-led India women's team has struggled for consistency in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 so far as they find themselves on the fourth spot on the points table after two wins and three losses from their first five games in the tournament. India got off to a winning start in the tournament with an emphatic victory against Pakistan in the opener before slipping to a defeat against New Zealand in their next game.

India bounced back to winning ways in their third game against West Indies riding on impressive centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur before facing back-to-back defeats against England and Australia. India failed to defend a total of 277 runs to lose the game by six wickets in their last outing against the Aussies.

After a disappointing show against England, it was a great batting effort by the Women in Blue as the likes of skipper Mithali Raj, Yastia Bhatia and Harmanpreet slammed half-centuries apiece to help India post a strong total of 277 runs on the board. However, Aussie skipper Meg Lanning (97) and Alyssa Healy (77) ensured the defending champions remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Bangladesh Women have so far managed only one win in the tournament against Pakistan and have lost three of their remaining four matches. India, who need to win by a big margin to keep their semi-final hopes alive, will fancy their chances against the Nigar Sultana-led side.

Also Read: Women's World Cup: Pakistan outclass West Indies by 8 wickets in rain-curtailed game to register first win

Here is everything you need to know about the India vs Bangladesh match in the Women's World Cup 2022:

When is India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match taking place?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup match will take place on March 21, 2022 (Monday).

Where is India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match taking place?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup match 2022 will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match will commence at 6:30 AM IST.

How to watch India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match live on TV?

India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match will be available on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to catch the live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match?

The India vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup 2022 match can be streamed live on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.