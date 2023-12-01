Ind vs Aus, 4th T20I: Bizarre controversy erupts as parts of stadium has NO electricity due to unpaid bill

India and Australia are set to lock horns in the fourth and penultimate T20I on Friday evening (Dec 1). After winning the first two games, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team conceded the third game, in Guwahati, after Glenn Maxwell's 48-ball 104* propelled Australia to chase down India's 222/3. Ahead of the fourth T20I, in Raipur, a bizarre controversy has erupted on Friday.

As per a report in NDTV, there is no electricity in parts of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. It is reportedly due to the non-payment of the electricity bill since 2009. Shockingly, the stadium has an outstanding bill of INR 3.16 crore. As a result, the electricity connection at the stadium had been cut in 2018 itself.

To counter this issue, a temporary connection was installed following the request of the Chhattisgarh State Cricket Association. However, that didn't solved the problem as a whole. It only covers the spectators' gallery and boxes. Hence, the floodlights during the match today would need to be run using a generator.

Talking about the five-match series, it is interestingly poised with India leading the Aussies 2-1. By opening their account in the third T20I, Matthew Wade-led Australia will be confident coming into the fourth and penultimate tie on Friday evening.

Post the morale-boasting triumph in Guwahati, Wade said at the post-match presentation, "The boys are in good spirits, hopefully we can pinch another one in the next game and take it down to the last game."