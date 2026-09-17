/IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India will aim to complete a second straight T20I series whitewash when they face Afghanistan in the third and final match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday (Sept 17). The T20 World Cup 2026 champions had earlier completed a 3-0 series sweep against Zimbabwe in July. However, after taking over as captain from Suryakumar Yadav, who guided India to the T20 World Cup title in March, Iyer suffered consecutive series defeats against Ireland and England.

India have, however, dominated the ongoing series, winning each of the first two matches by seven wickets. With the series already decided, the visitors could use the final game to give opportunities to some of their other players before travelling to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games.

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IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Match Details

When will the IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played on Thursday (Sept 17). The toss is scheduled for 7:00 pm IST.

Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

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Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I?

The livestream of the third T20I between India and Afghanistan will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Yash Thakur