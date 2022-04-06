I'm not done yet: Dinesh Karthik sends strong message after match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals

Dinesh Karthik played a sensational knock of unbeaten 44 runs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by four wickets in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. Karthik came out to bat at number seven when RCB were reeling at 87/5 in the 170-run chase and helped the team get over the line with a brilliant display.

RCB got off to a good start in the run chase with openers Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat adding a 55-run stand for the first wicket. However, the duo departed in quick succession followed by the dismissals of Virat Kohli (5) and David Willey (5) cheaply which left RCB in a spot of bother.

The required run-rate had touched 12 runs per over mark when Karthik arrived in the middle. However, the veteran wicket-keeper batter went all out right from the start of his innings and took the RR bowlers to the cleaners. Karthik's 23-ball 44 was laced with seven fours and one six as he helped RCB get over the line with five balls to spare.

Post his side's win, Karthik sent a strong message to his critics and said he was not done yet. He had struggled in the IPL in his last couple of seasons with his former side Kolkata Knight Riders and Karthik wanted to make the most of it in this year's tournament.

“I think I made a conscious effort this year to do justice to myself because the last year, I felt I could have done better. The way I trained was much better this time around. Credit to the person who trained with me. I'm making a conscious effort to tell myself that I'm not done yet,” Karthik said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When I went in, we needed 12 rpo and had to keep going. I train for these situations. To stay calm and know whom you can take down. I've tried to play as much white-ball cricket as possible, and prepare as many scenarios as possible. Lot of people have spent time with me in this journey, leading up to the tournament and it's the work that goes unnoticed mostly. I think T20 cricket, it's mostly premeditating but you also need to be clear about where to target,” he added.

RCB were struggling at one point in the run chase when half the team was back to the pavilion at 87/5 inside 13 overs. However, Karthik's cameo combined with Shahbaz Ahmed's 26-ball 45 helped RCB wrap up a comfortable win for his team at the end. RCB now have two wins from their first three matches so far this season.