IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed propel RCB to stunning 4-wicket win over RR

PTI
MUMBAI, India Published: Apr 05, 2022, 11:45 PM(IST)

RCB beat RR to end their unbeaten run (Photo IPL/BCCI) Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls and stitched a match-winning 67-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) to lead RCB to their second win of the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by four wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Sent to bat, Jos Buttler scored an unbeaten 70 off 47 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) also made valuable contributions to power the Royals to 169 for 3.

In reply, Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 44 off 23 balls and stitched a match-winning 67-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26) to lead RCB to their second win of the tournament. For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga (1/32), Harshal Patel (1/18) and David Willey 1/29 took a wicket each.

Brief Score:
Rajasthan Royals: 169 for 3 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 70 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 42 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 1/32, Harshal Patel 1/18, David Willey 1/29) lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore: 173 for 6 in 19.1 overs (Dinesh Karthik 44 not out, Shahbaz Ahmed 45; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/15) by 4 wickets.

