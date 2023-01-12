ILT20 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch International League T20 2023 live on TV broadcast, mobile & laptop

ILT20 2023 Live Streaming: The International League T20 (ILT20) will make its debut in the UAE on Friday, January 13th. This is the UAE's largest cricket tournament, which will begin on January 13 and end on February 12, 2023. The tournament will feature six teams competing in 34 matches. The trophy will be competed for by the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The tournament begins on Friday, and all six teams have finalised their rosters. All details about the tournament, including livestream on OTT and live broadcasting channels, are given in the article.

How to watch International League T20 - ILT20 2023 Live Streaming in India?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited has acquired the broadcasting rights of the International League T20 2023. So, Indian viewers can watch the live television broadcast of the ILT20 league on Zee Cinema and its ten other channels. The UAE T20 League will be broadcast on the following channels: Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD, Zee Cinema, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol, Zee Bangla, Zee Thirai, and Pictures HD. If you are a user of DD Free Dish, you can also watch the tournament for free on the Zee Anmol channel.

Zee Cinema channel numbers on Indian DTH services:

Tata Sky: 321 (SD), 319 (HD) (HD)

DTH Airtel: 203 (SD), 204 (HD)

D2H Videocon: 203 (SD), 915 (HD)

Dish Network: 340 (SD)

What are the venues for the ILT20 2023? – Venue

ILT20 2023 will be held in Dubai

When will the ILT20 2023 Start? Date

ILT20 2023 to be held on January 13th, 2023

What time ILT20 2023 will begin? Time

ILT20 2023 1st match Will begin at 7:30 PM

Which TV channels will broadcast ILT20 2023?

The live broadcast will be available on Zee Cinema (SD & HD), Zee Anmol Cinema, Zee Thirai, Zee Bangla Cinema, Zee Zest (SD & HD), & Pictures HD, &Flix (SD & HD) channels. ZEE5 app and website will live stream the matches in India.

International League T20 (ILT20) squad details

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad: Sunil Narine (captain), Andre Russell, Connor Esterhuizen, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Paul Stirling, Zawar Fareed, Kennar Lewis, Sabir Ali, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Fahad Nawaz, Mathi Ulla, Dananjaya De Silva, Marchant De Lange and Traveen Mathew.

Desert Vipers squad: Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Colin Munro (captain), Tymal Mills, Matheesh Pathirana, Sherfane Rutherford, Rohan Mustafa, Shiraz Ahmed, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Naseer, Adam Lyth, Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ronak Panoly, Jake Lintott and Gus Atkinson.

Dubai Capitals squad: Rovman Powell (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb Rahman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Hazratullah Zazai, Chirag Suri, Daniel Lawrence, Jash Gianyani, Niroshan Dickwella, Fred Klaassen, George Munsey, Hazrat Khan, Raja Akif Ullah Khan, Joe Root, Robin Uthappa, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan and Ollie White

Gulf Giants squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, James Vince (captain), Chris Lynn, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Andrew Dawson, Ollie Pope, Ashwant Valthapa, CP Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, Ayan Khan, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, David Wiese, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Tom Helm and Gerhard Erasmus.

MI Emirates squad: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nicholas Pooran, Imran Tahir, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Zahir Khan Pakten, Muhammad Waseem, Samit Patel, Zahoor Khan, Bradley Wheal, Bas de Leede, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Vriitya Aravind, Basil Hameed, Craig Overton, Tom Lamonby, Lorcan Tucker, Daniel Mouseley and McKenny Clarke