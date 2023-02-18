ICC Women's World T20: Despite Renuka & Mandhana's brilliance England beat India by 11 runs

England women beat India women by 11 runs at the ICC Women's World T20 on Friday. Chasing a target of 152 runs, India were off to a flyer, thanks to Smriti Mandhana who scored at brisk pace and kept Indian in hunt for long. Mandhana eventually fell for an individual score of 52. Indian keeper Richa Ghosh also played a key innings of 47 not out of just 34 balls but failed to Indian over the line. This is India's first loss in the tournament after winning the first two matches against Pakistan and West Indies.