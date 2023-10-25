ICC Rankings: Shubman Gill inches closer to dethrone Babar Azam from summit of ODI batters

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's lead at the head of the ODI Batting Rankings has been reduced to just six rating points as India's Shubman Gill and a host of stars in stunning form at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup close in on the Pakistan skipper. Babar has dropped a total of 829 rating points despite scoring 157 runs in five innings in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, his most recent effort saw him score a fighting 74 for the losing side against Afghanistan in Chennai.

On the other hand, Gill has 95 runs from just three matches for India, but the right-hander improved to 823 rating points on the back of his exceptional knock of 53 against Bangladesh in Pune. The India opener isn't the only player to close in on Babar's top ranking, the in-form South African opener Quinton de Kock is within the Pakistan skipper's reach as he sits in third place following an incredible start to the World Cup that has already seen him score three astounding centuries.

His teammate Heinrich Klaasen (moved up seven places to fourth — a new career-high rating), while experienced duo Virat Kohli (improved three spots) and David Warner (up two spots) share fifth place on the rankings after pulling off some good performances. Ever-reliable middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell is another player on the rise, with the Kiwi power hitter jumping 16 places to 13th overall after 268 runs from four innings at the World Cup.

Coming to ODI bowler rankings, Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood maintains a narrow lead at the top, but a number of key challengers are in contention to overtake him with India quick Mohammed Siraj (up one place to second) his nearest rival after picking up six wickets from five appearances at the World Cup.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj rose two places to third and a new career-high rating following his seven wickets at the tournament. Afghanistan's experienced cricketer Mohammad Nabi (up four places to sixth) and Australia spinner Adam Zampa (up four places to seventh) also made ground inside the top 10.