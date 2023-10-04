ICC Cricket World Cup: 1 day to go! Check venues, squads, prize money, live streaming | All you need to know

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup is here. The first match of cricket’s biggest tournament will kick off on Thursday (Oct 5) in India. A total of ten teams will compete with each other to clinch the ultimate cricket title at the final on November 14.

The maiden match of 2023 World Cup will be played between last year’s two finalists- New Zealand and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The match between the two will be a little flashback to the last World Cup finale, when New Zealand and England square off with each other, where England won the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, here is everything you need to know:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Teams and Format

The tournament will be played in the same format as Cricket World Cup 2019. The 10 teams - India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Netherlands will play against each other once in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams going on to the semi-finals.

According to the ICC, the top team after the round robin will play the team finishing fourth on the table, while the second and third-place finishers will meet in the other semi-final.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Prize money

An overall US$10 million pot has been announced for the tournament. The winners of the tournament will take home US$4 million, with the runners-up winning US$2 million. Teams will also collect US$40,000 after every group stage win.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues

A total of 10 grounds will play host to the 13th edition of the World Cup, from Dharamsala in the north to as far south as Bangalore and Chennai.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MCA International Stadium, Pune

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Reserve Days

The ICC has kept a reserve day for both the semi-final matches as well as the tournament final. "Should they need to be taken, matches on reserve days will take place a day after their originally-scheduled match date," ICC said.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Live Streaming details

The ODI World Cup 2023 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India. All the 48 matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Full Squads

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq. Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc. Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Ha

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha. Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE