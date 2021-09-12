'I was still hungry': Emma Raducanu on beating Leylah Fernandez to win US Open

British teen sensation Emma Raducanu on Saturday became the US Open champion after beating Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the all-teen finals.

Raducanu had shot to fame after her dream run at Wimbledon when she got to the fourth round of the British Grand Slam. Raducanu's win at the American Grand Slam will give her rankings a major jump.

She started the year with a ranking of 345. She went on to be ranked 338 with the first round of the Wimbledon. As US Open kicked off, Raducanu was ranked 150. Now, with this win, she will be ranked among the top 25 Tennis players (projected to rise to 23rd).

"I thought Wimbledon was such an incredible experience. Fourth round, second week, I couldn't believe it. I thought, what a great achievement," she told reporters. "But I was still hungry."

"I'm not even thinking about, like, when I'm going home. I have no idea when I'm going home. I have no idea what I'm doing tomorrow. I'm just really trying to embrace the moment, really take it all in," Raducanu said.

"I definitely think it's the time to just switch off from any future thoughts or any plans, any schedule. I've got absolutely no clue. Right now, no care in the world, I'm just loving life."

"I have absolutely no idea what's going on outside of the little world that we're in here. We've just been in the quiet room, just enjoying the moment, taking it all in," said Raducanu.

"We just really need to just shut out from everything, just enjoy it as a team, because it was a team effort. I didn't get here by myself at all."