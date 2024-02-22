'I have nothing new to say': Xabi Alonso avoids speaking on Bayern Munich, Liverpool links

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso will be a hot managerial property during the European summer after impressing with the German side during the 2023-24 season. Alonso, in charge of Bayer, has led them to the top of the Bundesliga standings despite the one-sided domination of Bayern Munich in the German league for the last decade. With vacancies at Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, the Spaniard has attracted interest from big giant clubs. However, the former World Cup winner insists he is not paying attention to such links and is focused on the Leverkusen job.

Alonso focused on Leverkusen job

"Maybe you have questions about my future," said Alonso before his side's game against Mainz on Friday.

"I have nothing new to say about that. I wanted to say that in advance.

"Right now I'm the coach here, that's for sure. For the future I have nothing new to say, we'll see."

Alonso’s stocks were once again inflated on Wednesday (Feb 21) when Bayern decided to part ways with coach Thomas Tuchel. The sudden departure after a poor run of form has sparked rumours of a potential takeover from Alonso at Bayern having also played for the club in his playing days.

Apart from Bayern, Liverpool remain the most interested club in Alonso’s services with links again stretching back to playing days. Alonso famously won the Champions League with the Reds in 2005, scoring in the final. Current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is on his way out of the club, ending his almost nine-year association with the club.