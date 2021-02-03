'Huge worry for the game': Michael Vaughan expresses concerns over SA vs AUS series postponement

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has expressed his concerns over Australia's decision to postpone their tour of South Africa as he called the decision a "huge worry" for cricket.

Cricket Australia on Tuesday called off the tour citing COVID-19 risk for the visitors. Cricket South Africa, in response, posted a strong-worded statement as they called the decision "regrettable".

Questioning the decision of Cricket Australia to postpone the South Africa series, Vaughan asked whether they would have done the same had it been a tour of India. The former England skipper added that the 'Big 3' of India, England and Australia should do everything to help other cricket boards in a bid to overcome the financial loss suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Aussies pulling out of the tour of SA is a huge worry for the game ... Would they have pulled out of a tour to India is the question ?? !! It's so important in these times that the big 3 do everything they can to help out those without the financial clout ... #JustSaying," Vaughan tweeted.

With the series between Australia and South Africa postponed, the ICC on Tuesday confirmed that New Zealand have now become the first team to qualify for the finals of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

As things stand, India, Australia and England are the other three teams in contention to make it to the final of World Test Championship, scheduled to be held from June 18-22.

While Vaughan has expressed his disappointment over Cricket Australia's decision to postpone the tour, similar sentiments were shared by the cricket fans on social media platforms.