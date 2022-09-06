'How many can catch a ball in the stands?': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out trolls for targeting Arshdeep Singh

India cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on the trolls targeting Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh over his dropped catch in the Super Four clash against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. Arshdeep has been subjected to vicious abuse after his mistake in the game as India lost by five wickets.

Pakistan batter Asif Ali got a reprieve during the 18th over of their 182-run chase against India in Dubai on Sunday when Arshdeep spilt a sitter. It was a routine catch but pressure seemed to have gotten the better of the fast bowler, who dropped a dolly. Ali went on to score 16 runs off 8 balls and take Pakistan home in the last-over thriller.

Arshdeep has since been on the receiving end of merciless trolling and abuse online. Several former cricketers have come out in support of the youngster, including Gavaskar, who lashed out at the trolls stating that they should not be taken seriously.

"No former cricketer has criticised Arshdeep," said during a discussion on Sports Tak. “Who are these people who are critical of Arshdeep? Why do we need to give credence to them? How many of them can catch the ball that flies into the stands? Rarely anyone. So how does their comments matter,” he added.

Further questioning the credentials of those hiding behind their social media accounts and abusing players, Gavaskar said players should avoid letting the unwarranted criticism get to their heads. The former India captain believes a player should take note if a former cricketer says something nasty about them but ignore the trolls.

“I actually don't even know why people take all these people who are commenting adversely seriously. Who are they? If a former player or a fellow player actually says something nasty, something critical, then you take note. You can't ignore that because that person has had the experience of having played the game," said Gavaskar.

“Somebody who has never played the game, somebody, who is hiding behind some anonymous identity, why would you take them seriously," he added.

Arshdeep will be eager to put the incident behind and bounce back when India lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second Super Four clash in Dubai on Tuesday. It will be a must-win clash for India, who have only two games remaining in the competition with a spot in the final on the line.