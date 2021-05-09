'He's got a lot in his arsenal': Curtly Ambrose optimistic of Jasprit Bumrah getting 400 Test wickets

When we think of the best bowlers in the game of cricket, it is hard to miss Sir Curtly Ambrose. The West Indies' pacer broke several records and achieved a lot during his time with his team. The bowling legend has 405 Test wickets and 225 wickets in ODIs. Curtly Ambrose backed India's top pacer Jasprit Bumrah to scalp 400 Test wickets for the team.

ALSO READ: 'Money talks': Mark Butcher on whether IPL can find a window this year

In an interaction with presenter Karishma Kotak and senior sports journalist Vikrant Gupta, Ambrose lauded Bumrah and found him different and effective for Team India.

"India's got a few good fast bowlers. I'm a big fan of Jasprit Bumrah. He's so different than any bowler I have seen. He's so effective and I’m looking forward to him doing really well," Ambrose said on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube.

He was asked if Bumrah could scalp 400 Test wickets for India to which he replied: "He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there."

"You know in terms of fast bowling, it's generally about rhythm. So, you need to build a good rhythm before you can deliver. Bumrah has got a very short run up. He walks most of the way and maybe one to two or three jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain in his body but if he can remain strong enough, I think he'll be ok. It's just about him staying strong to accompany that short run up. If he can do that, he'll go the distance," Ambrose added.