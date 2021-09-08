'He's an amazing character': Michael Vaughan defends Virat Kohli's trumpet celebrations

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan defended Indian captain Virat Kohli's trumpet gesture and said that he saw nothing wrong with it.

The Indian skipper is known for expressing his heart out on the field, he vents when he is angry, he celebrates when the team does well. One such incident happened during the final day of the fourth Test as Virat was spotted blowing a trumpet at the Barmy Army in the air while celebrating England's fall of wickets.

"Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. He's just got this buzz of energy. He was taking the p*** out of the Barmy Army with these trumpet signs," Vaughan told Fox Sports.

"I love it. We don't have enough characters in the game and mimicking the crowd, trying to get his own supporters going. When they came out after lunch he was getting them going. It was like he was at the end of the long jump in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He's an amazing character and yesterday he gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match," said Vaughan.

Earlier, former Indian cricketer, Wasim Jaffer has defended the skipper Virat Kohli over his viral celebration.

Jaffer re-tweeted a post of Fox Sports that stated Virat's celebration as "classless". While "fixing" that headline, Jaffer wrote, "Captain Courageous: World applauds as Virat Kohli's team brings dead game to life and scripts historic win."