/'He looked absolutely fine': India coach provides fitness update on Mohammed Siraj

India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan is now just a couple of days away and ahead of the red-ball contest, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has offered key insights into the team’s possible playing XI, along with an update on Mohammed Siraj’s fitness. The match is scheduled to be held from Jun 6 to Jun 10 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh and there is growing curiosity around India’s selection calls given the presence of several new faces in the squad.

Ryan Ten Doeschate on Mohammed Siraj

Ten Doeschate also addressed concerns around Siraj, sharing that the fast bowler is recovering well and remains in contention despite his recent workload and a strain picked up during the IPL.

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This comes as a significant boost for the hosts, especially with Jasprit Bumrah being rested from the series. Siraj’s experience and leadership within the pace unit will be important for the Shubman Gill-led side.

Doeschate also indicated that either Manav Suthar or Harsh Dubey is likely to be included in the XI, alongside the experienced pair of Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav.

"Siraj bowled yesterday, he looked absolutely fine. As far as two new spinners (Manav Suthar and Harsh Dubey) are concerned, there is small chance that both will play. We haven't finalised who among the two will play alongside Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar," said India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate in the pre-match press conference.

IND vs AFG Test Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (Vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Harsh Dubey, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishan and Gurnoor Brar