/India vs Afghanistan 2026: Complete schedule, squads, live streaming & more

India will begin their 2026-27 campaign with a home series against Afghanistan, featuring a one-off Test and three ODIs. Afghanistan’s historic multi-format tour starts with the Test in Mullanpur from Jun 6-10, followed by the first bilateral ODI series ever contested between the two nations. Afghanistan will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi in both the formats, while premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been included in the ODI squad, he has been rested for the Test match after claiming 21 wickets for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2026.
Even without Rashid, the visitors have assembled a competitive red-ball squad for the Mullanpur Test. Alongside captain Shahidi, the lineup includes Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai.
India, meanwhile, will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, however, the squad still boasts several key players, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
IND vs AFG series schedule
|Date
|Day
|M
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|Jun 6-10
|Saturday-Wednesday
|1st Test
|Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh
|09:30 AM
|Jun 13
|Saturday
|1st ODI
|Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala
|01:30 PM
|Jun 17
|Wednesday
|2nd ODI
|Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow
|01:30 PM
|Jun 20
|Saturday
|3rd ODI
|MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
|01:30 PM
When and where to watch Afghanistan’s tour of India
Afghanistan’s historic tour of India will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
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IND vs AFG Test Squad
India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi and Saleem Safi
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IND vs AFG ODI Squad
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami