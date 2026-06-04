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India vs Afghanistan 2026: Complete schedule, squads, live streaming & more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 14:18 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 14:18 IST
India vs Afghanistan 2026: Complete schedule, squads, live streaming & more

Shubman Gill and Hashmatullah Shahidi Photograph: (AFP/ACB)

Story highlights

The Afghanistan men's cricket team is set to play one Test and three ODIs against India in June 2026.

India will begin their 2026-27 campaign with a home series against Afghanistan, featuring a one-off Test and three ODIs. Afghanistan’s historic multi-format tour starts with the Test in Mullanpur from Jun 6-10, followed by the first bilateral ODI series ever contested between the two nations. Afghanistan will be led by Hashmatullah Shahidi in both the formats, while premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been included in the ODI squad, he has been rested for the Test match after claiming 21 wickets for Gujarat Titans during IPL 2026.

Even without Rashid, the visitors have assembled a competitive red-ball squad for the Mullanpur Test. Alongside captain Shahidi, the lineup includes Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai.

India, meanwhile, will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, however, the squad still boasts several key players, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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IND vs AFG series schedule

DateDayMVenueStart Time (IST)
Jun 6-10Saturday-Wednesday1st TestMaharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh09:30 AM
Jun 13Saturday1st ODIHimachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala01:30 PM
Jun 17Wednesday2nd ODIBharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow01:30 PM
Jun 20Saturday3rd ODIMA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai01:30 PM

When and where to watch Afghanistan’s tour of India

Afghanistan’s historic tour of India will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs AFG Test Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi and Saleem Safi

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IND vs AFG ODI Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik and Bilal Sami

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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