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Indonesia Open 2026: PV Sindhu suffers another defeat to Se Young, ends campaign

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 12:57 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 12:57 IST
Indonesia Open 2026: PV Sindhu suffers another defeat to Se Young, ends campaign

PV Sindhu Photograph: (Badminton Photo)

Story highlights

After losing to An Se Young in Singapore last week, Sindhu once again fell short, losing 17-21, 14-21 in the round of 16.

PV Sindhu's campaign at the Indonesia Open 2026 came to an end on Thursday (Jun 4) after she suffered a straight-games defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young, marking her second loss to the South Korean in as many weeks. Having also fallen to An in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open last week, Sindhu once again fell short and was unable to sustain the pressure, eventually losing 17-21, 14-21 in the round of 16. The defeat extended the Indian star's winless streak against the reigning Olympic champion to 10 matches, with Sindhu still searching for her first victory over An.

The opening game was started on an even note, with both players locked at 10-10 midway through, then Sindhu produced several attacking shots and briefly edged ahead at 15-14, but An quickly regained control, stringing together crucial points to move 19-16 ahead.

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The South Korean then sealed the first game with two consecutive points, including a demanding 41-shot rally.

An started the second game strongly and built a 13-6 lead, while Sindhu tried to make a comeback. However, the South Korean maintained her advantage with solid all-round play and went on to win the game 21-14 to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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