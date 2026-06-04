/Indonesia Open 2026: PV Sindhu suffers another defeat to Se Young, ends campaign

PV Sindhu's campaign at the Indonesia Open 2026 came to an end on Thursday (Jun 4) after she suffered a straight-games defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young, marking her second loss to the South Korean in as many weeks. Having also fallen to An in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open last week, Sindhu once again fell short and was unable to sustain the pressure, eventually losing 17-21, 14-21 in the round of 16. The defeat extended the Indian star's winless streak against the reigning Olympic champion to 10 matches, with Sindhu still searching for her first victory over An.