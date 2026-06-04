/Indonesia Open 2026: PV Sindhu suffers another defeat to Se Young, ends campaign

PV Sindhu's campaign at the Indonesia Open 2026 came to an end on Thursday (Jun 4) after she suffered a straight-games defeat to world No. 1 An Se Young, marking her second loss to the South Korean in as many weeks. Having also fallen to An in the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open last week, Sindhu once again fell short and was unable to sustain the pressure, eventually losing 17-21, 14-21 in the round of 16. The defeat extended the Indian star's winless streak against the reigning Olympic champion to 10 matches, with Sindhu still searching for her first victory over An.
The opening game was started on an even note, with both players locked at 10-10 midway through, then Sindhu produced several attacking shots and briefly edged ahead at 15-14, but An quickly regained control, stringing together crucial points to move 19-16 ahead.
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The South Korean then sealed the first game with two consecutive points, including a demanding 41-shot rally.
An started the second game strongly and built a 13-6 lead, while Sindhu tried to make a comeback. However, the South Korean maintained her advantage with solid all-round play and went on to win the game 21-14 to secure a place in the quarterfinals.