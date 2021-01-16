Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father passes away, Virat Kohli and others send condolences

Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday morning due to a cardiac arrest. Krunal, who was the skipper of Baroda at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, left the tournament's bio-bubble to be with his family.

ALSO READ: Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Thunderstorm plays spoilsport as India end Day 2 at 62/2

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Himanshu played a key role in the success of Pandya brothers in the world of cricket. Hardik is currently preparing himself for the white-ball series against England.

Many cricketers, including Indian captain Virat Kohli, sent their condolence to the Pandya duo after the demise of their father.

India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay condolences to Hardik and Krunal, he said: "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24"

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021 ×

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said: "Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7"

Remember meeting uncle for the first time at motibagh. He was so keen for his sons to play good cricket. My condolences to You and family. May god give you strength to pass through this difficult time @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 16, 2021 ×

Krunal's team, Baroda, has so far won all three matches and top the Group C at the domestic T20 tournament. The skipper scalped four wickets and played a successful knock of 76 in the first match.