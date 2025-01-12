Lebanon's Hady Habib has become the first male player from his country to win a grand slam tennis match. He reached the milestone after winning his first-round Australian Open 2025 match on Sunday (Jan 12) against Bu Yunchaokete of China. He won the match 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Advertisment

US-born Habib Creates History for Lebanon

“This is probably one of the best days of my career, honestly. It's such an incredible feeling to get this win — not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis,” said the 26-year-old Habib after the match. “As you guys could see there, the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them. ... I felt the energy out there.”

Also Watch: Novak Djokovic's JAW DROP moment in Stars v Renegades BBL match

Advertisment

Habib, who is ranked outside of the top 200 in ATP Tour rankings, has played college-level tennis at the USA-based Texas A&M University. He was born in Houston, Texas (USA), but lived in Lebanon, his father's home country, between ages 6 and 12.

The 26-year-old had also represented Lebanon at Paris Olympics 2024 but lost to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

His win comes as a rare thing to celebrate by his country, which was engaged in war with Israel until a ceasefire was struck in November last year.

Advertisment

“It's a huge win, especially what we've been going through as a country,” Habib said. “It's just nice to get this win for Lebanon and for the people.”

He said he decided to play for Lebanon at 15 and now has done it proud. “I just wanted to represent the country that I've lived in, and been a part of the tennis culture. ... It's a decision I made at a young age,” he said.

“Just gives me the motivation to keep going. To play for a small country is something special for me.”

Habib won three qualifying round matches to enter the pool of 128 players at Melbourne Park for the main draw of the Australian Open.