'Greatest of this era are Virat Kohli, Babar Azam' - Former spinner heaps praise on Pakistan captain

The second and penultimate Test between Pakistan and Australia, in Karachi, went down to the wire as the Babar Azam-led hosts made a match out of it when play resumed on Day Five, with the score being 192 for 2 in pursuit of a daunting 506-run target. Riding on skipper Babar's impressive and gritty 196 and Mohammad Rizwan's 104 not out, Pakistan managed to give a scare to Pat Cummins-led Aussies before settling for a draw at 443-7.

After Babar's recent heroics, he has won hearts once again worldwide as his stature continues to rise with each passing day. Thus, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal lavished huge praise on Babar and has placed him on the same level as Virat Kohli. Following his 196 versus Australia, many have raised voices that Babar deserves to enter the Fab Four batters in the modern era (comprising Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith).

In this regard, Ajmal spoke highly of Babar and also lauded young guns such as Md Rizwan and speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi.

ALSO READ | ICC Test rankings: Jadeja regains No. 1 spot among all-rounders, Babar Azam breaks into top 5 for batters

"Such players are very rare to grace an era. Such players are very rare. The greatest of this era are Virat Kohli, Babar Azam; even Mohammad Rizwan has shown such great improvement in the last year, year and a half. He is the most improved cricketer in world cricket. He has proven himself in every format. He has aggression and calmness at the same time. He has everything and has performed well. But having said that, what Babar Azam has achieved in the last year is worth appreciating," Ajmal told Cricket Pakistan.

"If you talk about bowlers… among spinner, Nathan Lyon has delivered impressive performances over the last five years. Among pacers, players like Shaheen Afridi, Mitchell Starc and Jasprit Bumrah have given match-winning performances," he further asserted.

ALSO READ | Pak vs Aus: Commentator Kasprowicz corrects himself in a jiffy after calling Lahore pitch flat - WATCH

Currently, Babar-led Pakistan is involved in the third and final Test versus Australia at the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore. After stumps on Day 3, the home side are behind following a shocking collapse, to be reduced from 264-5 to 268 all-out in reply to Australia's first-innings score of 391. In their second essay, the Aussies are 11/0 after play ended on Wednesday (March 23).

Will Babar & Co. once again stand tall and weather the storm in the series decider? The series is levelled at 0-0.