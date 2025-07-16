The Open 2025: Date, tee time, venue, prize money and all you need to know

The 153rd Open Championship is set to tee off on Thursday (Jul 17) at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The tournament will be played till July 20 in four rounds to determine the winner in the year's last major.
The Open 2025 - dubbed golf's original championship - is all set to tee off on Thursday (Jul 17) with top players including world number one Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele, John Rahm and Rory McIlroy set to compete for the prestigious Claret Jug. This is the 153th edition of The Open and is counted among one of the four golf major tournaments apart from the Masters, PGA Championship and the US Open. The tournament will go on for four days till July 20 and fours rounds to be played to determine the winner.
The Open 2025 is being played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland - the venue last hosted Open Championship in 2019 and the first time in 1951.
The Open 2025 prize money will be announced once the tournament starts. In 2024, the winner, Xander Schauffele, received a record $3.1 million for claiming the Claret Jug out of a total purse of $17 million.
Three-time winner Tiger Woods is unfortunately not be playing in the Open 2025. He's still rehabilitating from the ruptured Achilles tendon injury. He also missed the previous three majors of the year as well.
To make the cut in Round 3 and 4 of the Open, a player needs to be in top 70 when the half-cut is applied after the first two rounds. Anyone tied at multiple positions in top 70 also makes the cut for the final rounds. In case there's a tie after final round, a three-hole playoffs will be played to decide the winner.