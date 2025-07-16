The Open 2025: Date, tee time, venue, prize money and all you need to know

The Open 2025 - dubbed golf's original championship - is all set to tee off on Thursday (Jul 17) with top players including world number one Scottie Scheffler, defending champion Xander Schauffele, John Rahm and Rory McIlroy set to compete for the prestigious Claret Jug. This is the 153th edition of The Open and is counted among one of the four golf major tournaments apart from the Masters, PGA Championship and the US Open. The tournament will go on for four days till July 20 and fours rounds to be played to determine the winner.

When is The Open 2025 starting?

The Open 2025 is set to begin on Thursday (Jul 17) with the first tee time being as early as 6:35 am BST (British Standard Time) or 11:05 AM Indian Standard time. The tournament will be played for four rounds till July 20.

Where is The Open 2025 being played?

The Open 2025 is being played at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland - the venue last hosted Open Championship in 2019 and the first time in 1951.

How much prize money winners get for winning the Open?

The Open 2025 prize money will be announced once the tournament starts. In 2024, the winner, Xander Schauffele, received a record $3.1 million for claiming the Claret Jug out of a total purse of $17 million.

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Open 2025?

Three-time winner Tiger Woods is unfortunately not be playing in the Open 2025. He's still rehabilitating from the ruptured Achilles tendon injury. He also missed the previous three majors of the year as well.

How is the cut decided at the Open?