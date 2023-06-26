Golf: History-maker Ruoning Yin 'chasing her inspiration' Shanshan Feng after maiden PGA trophy

Ruoning Yin became the second Chinese woman to get a major trophy after Shanshan Feng following her win at the Women's PGA Championship trophy at Baltusrol on Sunday. She held off Japan's Yuka Saso to get the one-stroke victory. The 20-year-old finished at 8-under 276 after closing the final round with 4-under 67.

"When I was walking to this tent, I just said: 'Oh, wow, major winner!' It's amazing. It's just unreal," Yin said Sunday after winning the trophy at the winner's press conference.

Yin's idol Feng , who now holds the position of national coach in China, has 10 LPGA Tour victories to her name. Yin was nine-year-old when Feng won her first major in 2012. The new winner from China said that she's chasing Feng and that she inspired her.

"I would say she's definitely the goal that I'm chasing," Yin said. "But I think she is the person who inspired me the most."

Yin was confident on winning despite second-placed Saso tied with her for the lead on the 18th hole. Yin said she felt she was going to make and eventually she did.

"I actually kind of felt that I was going to make it, and I made it," said Yin. "It's a very weird feeling."

Runner-up Saso, who gave a tough fight to Yin, almost blew her chance after missing a 10-foot birdie for the lead on the 17th hole. Or that's what she thought initially.

"After missing the birdie on 17, I just wished that I wouldn't hit my drive in the water on 18," she said. "But glad I didn't. Hit a good shot, and second shot hit it in the left bunker. It was not an easy bunker shot, but it was manageable, and I was able to manage it pretty good," added Saso.

