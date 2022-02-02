From Dwayne Johnson to Michael Phelps: Reactions pour in as NFL legend Tom Brady confirms retirement

On Tuesday (February 1), the National Football League (NFL) star Tom Brady dropped a bomb by confirming his retirement from the sport. With this, he has officially brought the curtains down on an illustrious 22-season career. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar, widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in history of the sport, t took to his official Instagram handle to share the news with one and all.

Here's what he wrote:

'I feel like the luckiest person in the world'

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition -- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs. … I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world."

Brady further asserted, "The future is exciting."

Reactions pouring in for the legend

JJ Watt, American football defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals , wrote, "Congratulations and enjoy the next chapter brother. Greatest of All Time. 🐐.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal joked saying, "No man get your butt up and do one more year," before adding, "Love u bro absolute joy to watch."

Basketball star Kevin Love shared a heartfelt reply by saying, "Greatest Ever!!! 🐐." Said Buccaneers wide receiver Jaelon Darden, "Grateful To Have The Opportunity To Be Around You Definitely A Blessing Thank You For The Coaching 4 Ever The"

Popular American actor Dwayne Johnson also joined the bandwagon and said, "Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana."

On the other hand, Olympian Michael Phelps, who is the most decorated Olympic player ever, wrote, "Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter ❤️❤️ 🐐 🐐."

Golfer Justin Thomas added, "You're the best TB. Nobody better in so many facets of life! Appreciate you being an inspiration to so many 🙌

The Buccaneers also acknowledged Brady's contribution via a post from their official Twitter handle.

Forever a part of Buccaneers history.



Thank you for everything, @TomBrady.

FANS' REACTIONS:

It's truly an end of an era. Thank you Tom Brady for being in all of our lives. What you brought to football and the Patriots we are forever in your debt. I love you @TomBrady enjoy your retirement! Truly an icon and my role model

Brady's big announcement came following the Buccaneers going down in the divisional round of the 2021-2022 season playoffs. Many speculated the veteran's retirement was always on the cards after the defeat.

At the time, he had played it safe by claiming he'd be taking it "day by day." Nonetheless, the inevitable news has shocked his ardent fans, even though when many saw it coming.

Undoubtedly, Brady signs off as one of the all-time greats.