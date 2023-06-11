French Open 2023 Final live streaming: When and where to watch Djokovic vs Ruud live on mobile, TV

French Open 2023 live streaming: Serbian tennis pro and 22-time grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic is now eyeing his 223rd title at the French Open 2023 against Norway’s Casper Ruud. The two will face off for the French Open 2023 men’s singles final at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Sunday.

Djokovic , who is tied with Rafael Nadal for the record of most Grand Slam wins with 22 titles each, will now try to surpass him with this finale at Roland Garros. Currently, Djokovic is ranked world No. 3 in the men’s singles. He ousted world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the semi-finals to earn the final berth.

On the other hand, Casper Ruud will be playing his maiden Grand Slam title. However, Grand Slam finals are no stranger to the Norwegian player, who also made it to the finals of the French Open and US Open last year. This will be his second successive final on the clay court, as he lost to Rafael Nadal last year. Ruud defeated Elias Ymer, Giulio Olivieri, Zhang Zhizhen, Nicolas Jarry and sixth seed Holger Rune before outplaying reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the semis to make the French Open 2023 final.

Meanwhile, Iga Switek from Poland won the French Open 2023 women’s singles final on Saturday, defeating Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming Djokovic vs Ruud French Open 2023 final:

French Open 2023 Final: When will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will take place at 6:30 PM IST, on June 11, Sunday.

French Open 2023 Final: Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match take place?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

French Open 2023 Final: Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

French Open 2023 Final: Where will the Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match be live-streamed in India?

The Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic French Open final match will be live-streamed in India via Sony LIV.