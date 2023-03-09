Former Pakistan captain's house robbed, burglars run away with cash worth $20,000: Reports

Cash worth over Rs7 million in foreign currency (USD 20,000, Euros 4000) alongside other valuable stuff got stolen from the house of the former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez. As reported by the Dawn, the burglars broke into Hafeez’s house in Lahore’s posh DHA colony sometime in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday while Hafeez and his wife was in Islamabad.

Hafeez’s wife’s uncle, Shahid Iqbal, lodged an FIR stating that unidentified robbers broke into the house by cutting the iron grills and scaling its walls ran away with valuable belongings alongside foreign currency worth USD 20,000. The CCTV footage of the same is reportedly available, and an investigation is underway.

Having retired from international cricket in 2021, the 42-year-old Hafeez was surprisingly picked by Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023 as an injury replacement after he remained unsold in the draft earlier. The T20 World Cup-winner with Pakistan shinned in Quetta’s record-breaking win over Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday night in Rawalpindi.

For Quetta to remain in the race for the PSL 2023 knockouts, it was necessary that they win over Zalmi; thanks to an unbelievable hundred from Jason Roy and a handy cameo in the end by Hafeez, they were successful in their attempt.

Batting first, Peshawar registered a mammoth 240 for two inside 20 overs as their captain Babar Azam scored his maiden PSL hundred. England’s Jason Roy then led Quetta’s run-chase and registered the highest individual score (145* off 65 balls) in the PSL history. Hafeez also chipped in with an exceptional unbeaten 41 off 18 balls, including six fours and two sixes. Though with the ball in hand, the off-spinner Hafeez conceded 20 runs in two overs without picking up a wicket.