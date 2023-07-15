Football Transfers: West Ham United confirm Declan Rice departure to Arsenal

West Ham United have confirmed the departure of star midfielder Declan Rice on Saturday, July 15 as he nears a move to cross-town club Arsenal. Rice who has reportedly agreed on a deal with the North London club is yet to be confirmed by Arsenal while his departure should be the unofficial confirmation. Rice has gained legendary status with West Ham and led them to their first trophy in 43 years in June when the East London club won the Conference League. We can confirm Declan Rice has left the Club. — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 15, 2023 × West Ham bid farewell “Having progressed from the Academy of Football at Chadwell Heath, where he began his Claret and Blue journey as a 14-year-old in 2013 before making his first-team debut against Burnley in May 2017, the Kingston-born midfielder has established himself as one of the greatest young talents in world football,” read a statement on West Ham’s official website.

Rice was promoted to the captain’s role in 2022 after legendary captain Mark Noble announced his retirement. Rice was one of the prominent names in the West Ham academy and was also targeted by Manchester City before Arsenal sealed the deal. The player has been in great form for the last few years saw him earn England call-up in 2019.

He started the Euro 2020 final for England and has also represented the nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I’d like to personally thank Declan for everything he has done during his time at West Ham United. Obviously it is sad when we say goodbye to someone who has been with us for so long but we must now look forward.

"West Ham United is a huge Club and, as history shows, no player is ever bigger than the Club. Our entire focus now is on building upon the success we enjoyed last season, adding to our talented UEFA Europa Conference League title winning squad as we enter our third consecutive season in Europe, and continuing to develop the best young talent through our successful Academy," manager David Moyes said on Rice.

Arsenal will be expected to announce the signing of Rice anytime and has already bid farewell to the West Ham family. At the time of departure, Rice had 245 appearances for the Hammers with 204 coming in the Premier League. He scored 15 goals for the club with 10 of those coming in the league.

