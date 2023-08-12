Football Transfers: PSG officially sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for $54 million

Paris Saint-Germain officially completed the signing of France international Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona for a reported fee of $54 million on Saturday, August 12. The deal expected to go through for the last few days was finally confirmed by the club as PSG try to move on from the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. The French champions will start their league campaign against Lorient at home on Saturday as they look to defend their crown.

PSG sign Dembele

"I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain and can't wait to play in my new colours," Dembele said in a PSG statement.

"I hope to continue to grow here and make all who love the club proud."

Barcelona were reluctant to let Dembele go and had offered a contract extension to stay at the club. However, with the player reluctant to sign new terms the Barcelona board was ready to sanction his transfers to PSG where he had agreed personal terms. Dembele had a decent stay at the helm of the Catalonian giants scoring 40 goals in 185 appearances, winning three league titles. His time though was more engaged with injuries for Barcelona for which he was often criticised.

For PSG, he becomes the club’s ninth summer signing after defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour, forwards Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

PSG busy with In-Outs in the transfer window

The club has been having a busy summer transfer window where they saw the exit of Lionel Messi and now potentially Neymar. PSG has been having a torrid time dealing with Kylian Mbappe who appears to have shut the door for any transfer this summer to push for a free move in 2024. Neymar is the latest player to be put on sale and could soon be out of the club.

The situation with Mbappe is complicated as the player wants a free transfer in 2024 and is not pushing for any move this summer. The club has already put him on the sale, but Mbappe is not ready to negotiate any offer with any club. It is though the French World Cup winner has agreed to a free transfer to Real Madrid in 2024, which is becoming an obstacle for PSG to sell the player in the current transfer window.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE