Football Transfers: Chelsea confirm yet another departure as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves for Marseille

Chelsea’s mass exodus continued on Friday, July 21 as they confirmed the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club. The Gabon international will join Marseille on a free transfer as he leaves the West London side to rejoin Ligue 1. Aubameyang previously played for St. Etienne and left for Borussia Dortmund in 2013. Chelsea are now looking to bring in players having seen a major clearout in the close season.

Aubameyang departs

The writing was on the walls for the former Barcelona player having arrived as a back-up striker at the club in 2022. The departure of Romelu Lukaku on loan to Inter Milan saw then manager Thomas Tuchel search for reinforcements. A panic buy that time, Aubameyang was surplus to requirements at Barcelona with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and saw him leave the club. However, his stay at the club lasted less than a year, and will now apply his trade in the French league despite interest from Saudi Pro League sides.

Chelsea have been part of a mass clearout before the 2023-23 season begins under the regime of new manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine has already stamped his authority on the side by letting big money names leave the club. Only four players from the squad that won the Champions League have survived under him in the form of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Thiago Silva, and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The West London outfit has seen the departure of N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Christian Pulisic, Édouard Mendy, and club captain César Azpilicueta as few bigger names on cards.

Lukaku to leave

The club in the coming days could confirm the departure of the outcast striker Lukaku, having not reported for training. Inter Milan were interested in a permanent deal for him but Chelsea’s asking price has seen the interest cool despite the player's wish to continue at the club. Juventus are interested in his services and could make an official deal while they let Dusan Vlahović join PSG.

The five-time Premier League champions will start the new season against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Sunday, August 13 at Stamford Bridge.

