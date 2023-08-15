Football Transfers: Chelsea complete Moisés Caicedo signing in British record deal from Brighton

Chelsea have completed the record capture of Moisés Caicedo from Brighton on Monday, August 14 after the club paid a whopping $146 million for his signature. The deal sees him eclipse new teammate Enzo Fernandez as the most expensive acquisition by an English club as he switches alliances from the South coast of England to London. Caicedo was heavily linked with the West Londoners before Liverpool had showed interest in him.

Chelsea sign Caicedo

The player was allowed to have a medical with Chelsea after he had travelled to London on Monday. Liverpool had initially submitted a $141 million bid for the midfielder, but the player’s commitment to Chelsea saw the Reds return empty-handed. The player has signed an eight-year contract with the club and will play alongside Fernandez, who was the club’s most expensive player until Caicedo’s arrival.

The eight-year contract also contains an extension for the year that could see Caicedo’s stay in West London last till 2032. The 21-year-old is one of the best prospects in the Premier League before the tug-of-war for his signature began. He was linked with Arsenal in the January transfer window before Chelsea and Liverpool went head-to-head for his signature in the market.

Who else is part of the most expensive transfers list?

Currently, Fernandez is second in the list followed by Declan Rice after the England international arrived from West Ham. Arsenal paid a whopping $133 million for the services of Rice who helped West Ham win their first silverware in 43 years in June. The list also includes the likes of Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, and Paul Pogba who have been paid big sums by their clubs.

Another setback for Liverpool

Lightening has struck twice for Liverpool after another transfer target Roméo Lavia put down a move to the Reds. This comes days after Liverpool had seen Caicedo opted to choose Chelsea despite a reported bid from Jurgen Klopp’s side. The Reds were prepared to pay $50 million for the Belgian’s signature, but as things stand he is set to sign for Chelsea.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE