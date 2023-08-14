Football Transfers: Chelsea agree British record $146 million Moises Caicedo deal with Brighton - Reports

Chelsea have agreed a British record $146 million deal with Brighton for the transfer of Moises Caicedo. The reported deal, agreed on Sunday, August 13 will see him become the most expensive player in English football having earlier rejected proceedings from Liverpool. The reported deal will see him surpass the fee paid by Chelsea to Benfica for the transfer of Enzo Fernandez. The Ecuadorian was not part of Brighton’s squad on the weekend when they beat new boys Luton Town 4-1.

Chelsea to sign Caicedo

Liverpool were the front-runner to sign the Ecuadorian on Friday when they submitted a $141 million bid. Brighton accepted the offer as part of the deal and were happy to let the player go as Chelsea’s interest in recent weeks had cooled. However, in a sensational development, Caicedo wanted to be committed to Chelsea as he agreed to a deal in May. To respect the commitment, he turned down the offer to join Liverpool.

After receiving the green light from the Caicedo camp, Chelsea have re-entered the race to sign the 21-year-old. While the structure of the deal remains disclosed, according to reports, Chelsea will pay $127 million upfront and the remaining $19 million as add-ons in the deal. It is expected that Caicedo will have his Chelsea medical on Monday, August 14 with Brighton giving the green light to the process.

The deal will see Caicedo eclipse Enzo Fernandez to become the most expensive player in the history of the British game. Chelsea paid $135 million to Benfica for the services of the Argentinean World Cup winner in January on the deadline day.

Who else is part of the most expensive transfers list?

Currently, Fernandez leads the list followed by Declan Rice after the England international arrived from West Ham. Arsenal paid a whopping $133 million for the services of Rice who helped West Ham win their first silverware in 43 years in June. The list also includes the likes of Jack Grealish, Romelu Lukaku, and Paul Pogba who have been paid big sums by their clubs.

