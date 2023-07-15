Football Transfers: Arsenal confirm Declan Rice signing in club-record $137 million deal from West Ham United

Arsenal have finally confirmed the signing of Declan Rice in a club-record deal worth $137 million from West United as the transfer saga finally came to an end on Saturday, July 15. Rice, a target for the Gunners in the summer was on the transfer list of manager Mikel Arteta after the midfielder confirmed his departure earlier in the day from West Ham United. He becomes the club’s second signing in as many days after Jurrien Timber was signed on Friday from Ajax. Finalising the paperwork ✍️ pic.twitter.com/LDeDc52Mnj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 15, 2023 × Saga comes to an end West Ham United earlier in the day confirmed the departure of Rice as the club thanked the academy graduate. The move was eminent any time in the day as the Gunners paid a reported $137 million for the England star that will now cross the town of London and apply his trade for in North for the Gunners who will also return to the Champions League for the first time in over six years.

Rice, in his final game for the East London club, led them to the UEFA Conference League title after beating Fiorentina in the final. Both Rice and manager David Moyes after the final confirmed that it will be his last game for the club while lifting the club’s first European honuor since 1965. Rice also helped West Ham end their 43-year wait for a senior trophy and departed as a legend.

He had taken over as the captain of the side in 2022 after the departure of long-serving skipper and another legend Mark Noble from the side. Rice was a fan favourite amongst the Hammers supporters but will now apply his trade across the town where he could challenge for the Premier League title while also getting the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

ALSO READ | Wimbledon Final - 'I'm hungry too, so let's have a feast': Novak Djokovic ready for Carlos Alcaraz challenge Departs as Legend at West Ham The deal had been dragged for a long time as it was reported that Rice had agreed terms with the North London side last Friday, but there was no breakthrough in the negotiations. However, Saturday proved p to be the decisive day for the fate of the English midfielder who will now depart as a Hammer legend. In total, he made 245 appearances for the club with 204 coming in the Premier League. He scored 10 goals for the side in the top tier of English football.

His West Ham days also saw him earn a breakthrough in the senior English side in 2019 and went on to represent England in the Euro 2020 where England finished runners-up while also playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE