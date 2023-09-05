Football: Spanish women's soccer team coach Jorge Vilda sacked after kiss furore

Spain's football federation (RFEF) has sacked Jorge Vilda, the coach of its World Cup-winning women's team, in reaction to the scandal of the kiss on the lips on player Jenni Hermoso by its president, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. A new board formed after the suspension of RFEF President Luis Rubiales by FIFA over the allegedly unsolicited kiss during the World Cup victory celebration two weeks ago has agreed to terminate the contract of Vilda, considered a close ally of Rubiales, the source said.

Spanish football federation sorry for 'unacceptable behaviour' of boss Rubiales

The Spanish football federation on Tuesday sent its "most sincere apologies" for the "totally unacceptable behaviour" of suspended president Luis Rubiales over his forcible kiss on a Women's World Cup player. The RFEF offered its "most sincere apologies... for the totally unacceptable behaviour of its highest institutional representative during the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 and in the moments that followed", it said in a statement.

Rubiales, 46, sparked worldwide outrage when he forcibly kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after Spain defeated England to win the Women's World Cup in Sydney on August 20. He has been suspended by FIFA pending an investigation but has refused to resign, defending the kiss as "just a peck" which he claimed was consensual. But Hermoso said it was not and it had left her feeling like the "victim of an assault".

"The damage caused to Spanish football, to Spanish sport, to Spanish society and to the values of football and sport as a whole has been enormous," the RFEF said in extending the apology to FIFA, UEFA "and especially the players of the Spanish national women's team".

Rubiales' statements after the incident were "inappropriate and meaningless" and "not (the position) of the RFEF" which was "saddened and embarrassed" by the distress they had caused.

