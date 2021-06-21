Football: Only those vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed to attend matches in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will only allow spectators who will be completely vaccinated against COVID-19, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has said.

The Gulf state is in talks to take in one million doses in case global immunisation efforts fall behind, leaving no stones unturned to have a safe and secure World Cup in the year 2022.

Qatar hosts the FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 in 2022 with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, in February, saying that matches will be conducted in full stadiums.

However, Qatar PM said that while most countries are expected to be fully vaccinated by then, Qatar will take complete measures to ensure a successful event. Qatar Legacy Ambassador Ronald de Boer further said that ‘everyone is welcome’ at the 2022 World Cup after protests over human rights issues and questions about the safety of the LGBTQ+ community.

ALSO READ: Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has twin boys - Thunder and Saint Leo

"We are currently negotiating with a company to provide one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in order to immunise and vaccinate some of those coming to Qatar," he said.

Qatar officials had earlier said that they were hoping to conduct a Covid-free tournament with vaccinations available for the attendees not already inoculated. Notably, Qatar has administered at least 2.8 million doses, according to a Reuters COVID-19 tracker.

Sheikh Khalid further said that the 2021 Arab Cup, to be hosted in Doha in December, would point on Qatar’s preparedness to host the quadrennial event. He added that most of the stadiums have been completed and the Lusail Stadium, scheduled to host the final of 2022 World Cup, was 90 per cent wrapped up