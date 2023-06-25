Football: India, Nepal players get into fight during SAFF Championship Group A match - WATCH

India won their second consecutive group match in South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) championship as they beat Nepal 2-0. The Indian team, with the win, also booked a place in the semifinal along with Kuwait from Group A.

The game, however, saw another ugly brawl between the players. Notably, India players had gotten into a fight in their previous match as well against the arch-rivals Pakistan.

During the game against Nepal, India were leading 1-0 in with the goal from captain Sunil Chhetri (61st minute) before the fight broke out in the 64th minute. India's Rahul Bheke and Nepal's Bimal Gharti Magar got into a melee. The players from both sides had to intervene as the game was stopped for some time before being resumed. Have a look at the video here: India Nepal Clash on Field.#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball #INDNEP #indvsnep pic.twitter.com/8FAnAzM8bA — T Sports (@TSports_bd) June 24, 2023 × After the game started again, India added another goal, this time by Mahesh Singh in the 70th minute. The score-line stayed for the rest of the game and India eventually won 2-0.

Also Read: Sarfaraz Khan posts CHEEKY reply after being snubbed from India squad for West Indies tour

This was India's second win in two games after being Pakistan 4-0 in the previous game. With six points in two games, India are all but through the semifinals of the tournament. They are currently at the second spot in Group A.

Apart from India, Pakistan and Nepal, Kuwait are the fourth team in Group A. Notably, Kuwait have also won their both games against Nepal and Pakistan and are set to be the another semifinalist from Group A. Kuwait, however, are the group leaders with seven goals in two games against versus India's six. India and Kuwait although, will face off on June 27 in their last group game.

In Group B, the four teams, that is, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan, have played just one game each. Lebanon and Maldives won their respective games against Bangladesh and Bhutan, respectively.

The semifinals of the SAFF Championship will be played on Saturday, July 1 and the final will take place on Tuesday, July 4.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE