Football: 'Antonio Conte's only option is Real Madrid': Antonio Cassano

Antonio Cassano trusts Italian manager Antonio Conte will be employed as Zinedine Zidane's substitution by Los Blancos this late spring. The striker likewise accepts the French legend could be the ideal decision for Paris-Saint Germain if Mauricio Pochettino chooses to leave the Ligue 1 colossus.

Antonio Conte stunned fans and savants everywhere in the world when he headed out in different directions from Inter Milan by mutual break-up in the wake of driving the club to its first Scudetto in quite a while.

The Italian manager has demonstrated himself to be a chronic victor lately and constructed himself standing for creating groups that proceed to win prizes several years since his appointment.

Conte has won four Serie A titles, a Premier League, and an FA Cup during his fifteen years as a football manager.

Various top clubs in Europe are presently on the lookout for another manager. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris-Saint Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are for the most part apparently searching for another manager this late spring.

Conte is probably going to be at the highest point of the list of things to get for the vast majority of these clubs because of his experience of overseeing top-quality football teams and winning trophies.

Antonio Cassano trusts Antonio Conte could wind up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"For me, Conte's only option is Real Madrid. His time at Inter was positive, with a good first year and winning the Scudetto in his second, playing his way. I don't think he can go to PSG because they don't have the right players for his game or share his football mentality, Zidane is perfect for PSG" - he said

Real Madrid is presently in danger of being prohibited from the Champions League for up to two seasons on the off chance that they neglect to separate themselves from the European Super League. Los Blancos are likewise prone to confront a fine worth up to €100 million.

This could risk their odds of marking Antonio Conte and marking their top exchange focuses on this mid-year.