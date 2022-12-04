FIR filed against ace shuttler Lakshya Sen, family and coach for age fraud, cheating

India's brightest badminton prospect and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Lakshay Sen has found himself in a controversy after an FIR was filed against him for age fraud and cheating in Bengaluru.

According to reports, Sen, his father Dhirendra Kumar, brother Chirag, and mother Nirmala alongside coach U Vimal Kumar have been named in the FIR filed by an individual named M Goviappa Nagaraja.

Nagaraja alleged that the 21-year-old and his brother fudged their age since 2010 to play in age-group tournaments.

The complainant in the FIR added that the brothers colluded with the parents and the coach to forge the birth documents. Nagaraja said Sen's age is 24 which is starkly different from the August 16, 2001 date mentioned in the shuttler's document registered with the Badminton Association of India.

Consequently, the individuals in the FIR have been charged with cheating (Section 420), forgery (468), using a forged document as genuine (471) and acts done by several persons of common intention (34) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

If the allegations are proven true, Sen may have to forego a majority of his records and trophies won.

Speaking about the FIR, Kumar who has coached Sen and his brother for over 10 years said, "It is very annoying. It is cheap stuff. Lakshya has done well and has started training again after a break. It is mentally very disturbing for him."

Sen created history in August after he became only the fourth Indian after Prakash Padukone, Syed Modi and Parupalli Kashyap to claim gold in men's singles at the Commonwealth Games.

Facing Malaysian shuttler Ng Tze Yong in the men's singles summit clash, Lakshya emerged on top after losing the opening game to win 19-21, 21-9, 21-16.

Hailing from Almora district in Uttarakhand, Sen had also won the historic Thomas Cup earlier this year too. As an appreciation for his stellar performances, he was awarded the Arjuna award by the government.

(With inputs from agencies)