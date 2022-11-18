Ahead of World Cup, Qatar does a U-Turn on beer sale, FIFA’s $75mn Budweiser deal in limbo

In a major turn of events, the FIFA World Cup organisers on Friday announced that beer will not be sold to fans inside the stadiums in Qatar. As reported by several media outlets, this shocking call has come after the intervention of the royal family into the matter just two days before the start of the showpiece event.

This situation has now put FIFA in a spot as they had already signed a deal, believed to be worth nearly $75 million, with the German brand Budweiser, who were supposed to sell their beers in the designated drinking zones inside the stadiums three hours before the game and one hour after the game.

A source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters, "A larger number of fans are attending from across the Middle East and South Asia, where alcohol doesn’t play such a large role in the culture.”

"The thinking was that, for many fans, the presence of alcohol would not create an enjoyable experience."

The source further added that the reversal of this policy has come after long-term negotiations between FIFA president, Gianni Infantino, German beer brand Budweiser, and executives from Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) - the organisers of the World Cup.

However, as per the source, alcohol will still be permitted to serve inside the stadium hospitality zones. Although visitors cannot bring liquor into the country, it will be sold in bars at selected hotels where one litre of beer will cost $15. The source further added alcohol will be served in some fan zones while others will remain alcohol-free.