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FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, live streaming details & more

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 09, 2026, 24:11 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2026, 24:14 IST
FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, live streaming details & more

FIFA WC 2026: Complete schedule, fixtures and more Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the largest edition in history, with 104 matches scheduled over 39 days.

With less than a week to go before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada, excitement is building rapidly among football supporters worldwide. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament to see whether a new champion will be crowned or if Argentina can retain the trophy they lifted in 2022. The World Cup 2026 will mark a historic milestone as the biggest edition of the tournament ever happened. For the first time, 48 nations will compete, expanding the field from the previous 32-team format.

Africa will have 10 representatives, while Asia will send nine teams, highlighting the growing influence of regions that have yet to produce a World Cup winner. They will compete alongside 16 European qualifiers and six South American teams in a global showcase of football.

The tournament will also set a new record for scale and duration, as a total of 104 matches will be played over 39 days, making it the longest World Cup in history. Compared with the 2022 tournament in Qatar, fans can look forward to 40 additional matches.

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Groups

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia

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Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iran

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website (https://www.zee5.com/).

Check out the full schedule

MatchDateDayTime (IST)HomeVenue
1June 12Fri12.30 AMMexico vs South AfricaMexico City
2June 12Fri7:30 AMSouth Korea vs CzechiaZapopan
3June 13Sat12.30 AMCanada vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaToronto
4June 13Sat6:30 AMUSA vs ParaguayLos Angeles
5June 14Sun12:30 AMQatar vs SwitzerlandSanta Clara
6June 14Sun3:30 AMBrazil vs MoroccoNew Jersey
7June 14Sun6:30 AMHaiti vs ScotlandFoxborough
8June 14Sun9:30 AMAustralia vs TurkeyVancouver
9June 14Sun10:30 PMGermany vs CuraçaoHouston
10June 15Mon1:30 AMNetherlands vs JapanArlington
11June 15Mon4.30 AMIvory Coast vs EcuadorPhiladelphia
12June 15Mon7:30 AMSweden vs TunisiaGuadalajara
13June 15Mon9:30 PMSpain vs Cape VerdeAtlanta
14June 16Tues12:30 AMBelgium vs EgyptSeattle
15June 16Tues3:30 AMSaudi Arabia vs UruguayMiami
16June 16Tues6:30 AMIran vs New ZealandLos Angeles
17June 17Wed12.30 AMFrance vs SenegalNew Jersey
18June 17Wed3:30 AMIraq vs NorwayFoxborough
19June 17Wed6:30 AMArgentina vs AlgeriaKansas City
20June 17Wed9.30 AMAustria vs JordanSanta Clara
21June 17Wed10:30 PMPortugal vs DR CongoHouston
22June 18Thu1.30 AMEngland vs CroatiaArlington
23June 18Thu4:30 AMGhana vs PanamaToronto
24June 18Thu7:30 AMUzbekistan vs ColombiaMexico City
25June 18Thu9:30 PMCzechia vs South AfricaAtlanta
26June 19Fri12:30 AMSwitzerland vs Bosnia and HerzegovinaLos Angeles
27June 19Fri3:30 AMCanada vs QatarVancouver
28June 19Fri6.30 AMMexico vs South KoreaZapopan
29June 20Sat12.30 AMUSA vs AustraliaSeattle
30June 20Sat3:30 AMScotland vs MoroccoFoxborough
31June 20Sat6 AMBrazil vs HaitiPhiladelphia
32June 20Sat8.30 AMTurkey vs ParaguaySanta Clara
33June 20Sat10:30 PMNetherlands vs SwedenHouston
34June 21Sun1.30 AMGermany vs Ivory CoastToronto
35June 21Sun5.30 AMEcuador vs CuraçaoKansas City
36June 21Sun9.30 AMTunisia vs JapanGuadalajara
37June 21Sun9:30 PMSpain vs Saudi ArabiaAtlanta
38June 22Mon12.30 AMBelgium vs IranLos Angeles
39June 22Mon3.30 AMUruguay vs Cape VerdeMiami
40June 22Mon6.30 AMNew Zealand vs EgyptVancouver
41June 22Mon10:30 PMArgentina vs AustriaArlington
42June 23Tues2.30 AMFrance vs IraqPhiladelphia
43June 23Tues5.30 AMNorway vs SenegalToronto
44June 23Tues8:30 AMJordan vs AlgeriaSanta Clara
45June 23Tues10:30 PMPortugal vs UzbekistanHouston
46June 24Wed1.30 AMEngland vs GhanaFoxborough
47June 24Wed4:30 AMPanama vs CroatiaFoxborough
48June 24Wed7:30 AMColombia vs DR CongoZapopan
49June 25Thu12:30 AMSwitzerland vs CanadaVancouver
50June 25Thu12:30 AMBosnia and Herzegovina vs QatarSeattle
51June 25Thu3.30 AMMorocco vs HaitiAtlanta
52June 25Thu3.30 AMScotland vs BrazilMiami
53June 25Thu6.30 AMSouth Africa vs South KoreaGuadalajara
54June 25Thu6.30 AMCzechia vs MexicoMexico City
55June 26Fri1.30 AMCuraçao vs Ivory CoastPhiladelphia
56June 26Fri1.30 AMEcuador vs GermanyNew Jersey
57June 26Fri4.30 AMTunisia vs NetherlandsKansas City
58June 26Fri4.30 AMJapan vs SwedenArlington
59June 26Fri7:30 AMTurkey vs USALos Angeles
60June 26Fri7:30 AMParaguay vs AustraliaSanta Clara
61June 27Sat12.30 AMNorway vs FranceFoxborough
62June 27Sat12.30 AMSenegal vs IraqToronto
63June 27Sat5.30 AMCape Verde vs Saudi ArabiaHouston
64June 27Sat5.30 AMUruguay vs SpainZapopan
65June 27Sat8:30 AMNew Zealand vs BelgiumVancouver
66June 27Sat8:30 AMEgypt vs IranSeattle
67June 28Sun2:30 AMPanama vs EnglandNew Jersey
68June 28Sun2:30 AMCroatia vs GhanaPhiladelphia
69June 28Sun5 AMColombia vs PortugalMiami
70June 28Sun5 AMDR Congo vs UzbekistanAtlanta
71June 28Sun7.30 AMAlgeria vs AustriaKansas City
72June 28Sun7.30 AMJordan vs ArgentinaArlington
73Jun 29Mon12:30 AMR-32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-upLos Angeles
74June 29Mon10:30 PMR-32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-upHouston
75June 30Tues2:00 AMR-32: Group E winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamFoxborough
76June 30Tues6:30 AMR-32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-upGuadalajara
77June 30Tues10.30 PMR-32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-upArlington
78July 1Wed2:30 AMR-32: Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamNew Jersey
79July 1Wed6:30 AMR-32: Group A winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamMexico City
80July 1Wed9:30 PMR-32: Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamAtlanta
81July 2Thu1.30 AMR-32: Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamSeattle
82July 2Thu1.30 AMR-32: Group D winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamSanta Clara
83July 2Thu5:30 AMR-32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-upLos Angeles
84July 3Fri12:30 AMR-32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-upToronto
85July 3Fri4:30 AMR-32: Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamVancouver
86July 3Fri8:30 AMR-32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-upArlington
87July 3Fri11.30 PMR-32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-upMiami
88July 4Sat3:30 AMR-32: Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed TeamKansas City
89July 4Sat7:00 AMR16: Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75Houston
90July 4Sat10:30 PMR16: Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77Philadelphia
91July 5Sun2:30 AMR16: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78New Jersey
92July 6Mon1:30 AMR16: Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80Mexico City
93July 6Mon5:30 AMR16: Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84Arlington
94July 7Tues1:30 AMR16: Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82Seattle
95July 7Tues9:30 PMR16: Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88Atlanta
96July 8Wed1:30 AMR16: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87Vancouver
97July 10Fri1:30 AMQF: Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90Foxborough
98July 11Sat12.30 AMQF: Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94Los Angeles
99July 12Sun2:30 AMQF: Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92Miami
100July 12Sun6.30 AMQF: Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96Kansas City
101July 15Wed12.30 AMSF: Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98Arlington
102July 16Thu12.30 AMSF: Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100Atlanta
103July 19Sun2:30 AMThird Place: Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102Miami
104July 20Mon12.30 AMFinal: Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102New Jersey

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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