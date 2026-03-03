/FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, live streaming details & more

With less than a week to go before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada, excitement is building rapidly among football supporters worldwide. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament to see whether a new champion will be crowned or if Argentina can retain the trophy they lifted in 2022. The World Cup 2026 will mark a historic milestone as the biggest edition of the tournament ever happened. For the first time, 48 nations will compete, expanding the field from the previous 32-team format.

Africa will have 10 representatives, while Asia will send nine teams, highlighting the growing influence of regions that have yet to produce a World Cup winner. They will compete alongside 16 European qualifiers and six South American teams in a global showcase of football.

The tournament will also set a new record for scale and duration, as a total of 104 matches will be played over 39 days, making it the longest World Cup in history. Compared with the 2022 tournament in Qatar, fans can look forward to 40 additional matches.

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Groups

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iran

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.

All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website (https://www.zee5.com/).

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Check out the full schedule