/FIFA World Cup 2026: Complete schedule, fixtures, venues, live streaming details & more

With less than a week to go before the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off across the United States, Mexico and Canada, excitement is building rapidly among football supporters worldwide. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament to see whether a new champion will be crowned or if Argentina can retain the trophy they lifted in 2022. The World Cup 2026 will mark a historic milestone as the biggest edition of the tournament ever happened. For the first time, 48 nations will compete, expanding the field from the previous 32-team format.
Africa will have 10 representatives, while Asia will send nine teams, highlighting the growing influence of regions that have yet to produce a World Cup winner. They will compete alongside 16 European qualifiers and six South American teams in a global showcase of football.
The tournament will also set a new record for scale and duration, as a total of 104 matches will be played over 39 days, making it the longest World Cup in history. Compared with the 2022 tournament in Qatar, fans can look forward to 40 additional matches.
Groups
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia
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Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: United States, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iran
Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan
Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama
How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India
You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds.
All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website (https://www.zee5.com/).
Also Check - Portugal’s probable XI for FIFA World Cup 2026
Check out the full schedule
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time (IST)
|Home
|Venue
|1
|June 12
|Fri
|12.30 AM
|Mexico vs South Africa
|Mexico City
|2
|June 12
|Fri
|7:30 AM
|South Korea vs Czechia
|Zapopan
|3
|June 13
|Sat
|12.30 AM
|Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Toronto
|4
|June 13
|Sat
|6:30 AM
|USA vs Paraguay
|Los Angeles
|5
|June 14
|Sun
|12:30 AM
|Qatar vs Switzerland
|Santa Clara
|6
|June 14
|Sun
|3:30 AM
|Brazil vs Morocco
|New Jersey
|7
|June 14
|Sun
|6:30 AM
|Haiti vs Scotland
|Foxborough
|8
|June 14
|Sun
|9:30 AM
|Australia vs Turkey
|Vancouver
|9
|June 14
|Sun
|10:30 PM
|Germany vs Curaçao
|Houston
|10
|June 15
|Mon
|1:30 AM
|Netherlands vs Japan
|Arlington
|11
|June 15
|Mon
|4.30 AM
|Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
|Philadelphia
|12
|June 15
|Mon
|7:30 AM
|Sweden vs Tunisia
|Guadalajara
|13
|June 15
|Mon
|9:30 PM
|Spain vs Cape Verde
|Atlanta
|14
|June 16
|Tues
|12:30 AM
|Belgium vs Egypt
|Seattle
|15
|June 16
|Tues
|3:30 AM
|Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
|Miami
|16
|June 16
|Tues
|6:30 AM
|Iran vs New Zealand
|Los Angeles
|17
|June 17
|Wed
|12.30 AM
|France vs Senegal
|New Jersey
|18
|June 17
|Wed
|3:30 AM
|Iraq vs Norway
|Foxborough
|19
|June 17
|Wed
|6:30 AM
|Argentina vs Algeria
|Kansas City
|20
|June 17
|Wed
|9.30 AM
|Austria vs Jordan
|Santa Clara
|21
|June 17
|Wed
|10:30 PM
|Portugal vs DR Congo
|Houston
|22
|June 18
|Thu
|1.30 AM
|England vs Croatia
|Arlington
|23
|June 18
|Thu
|4:30 AM
|Ghana vs Panama
|Toronto
|24
|June 18
|Thu
|7:30 AM
|Uzbekistan vs Colombia
|Mexico City
|25
|June 18
|Thu
|9:30 PM
|Czechia vs South Africa
|Atlanta
|26
|June 19
|Fri
|12:30 AM
|Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Los Angeles
|27
|June 19
|Fri
|3:30 AM
|Canada vs Qatar
|Vancouver
|28
|June 19
|Fri
|6.30 AM
|Mexico vs South Korea
|Zapopan
|29
|June 20
|Sat
|12.30 AM
|USA vs Australia
|Seattle
|30
|June 20
|Sat
|3:30 AM
|Scotland vs Morocco
|Foxborough
|31
|June 20
|Sat
|6 AM
|Brazil vs Haiti
|Philadelphia
|32
|June 20
|Sat
|8.30 AM
|Turkey vs Paraguay
|Santa Clara
|33
|June 20
|Sat
|10:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Sweden
|Houston
|34
|June 21
|Sun
|1.30 AM
|Germany vs Ivory Coast
|Toronto
|35
|June 21
|Sun
|5.30 AM
|Ecuador vs Curaçao
|Kansas City
|36
|June 21
|Sun
|9.30 AM
|Tunisia vs Japan
|Guadalajara
|37
|June 21
|Sun
|9:30 PM
|Spain vs Saudi Arabia
|Atlanta
|38
|June 22
|Mon
|12.30 AM
|Belgium vs Iran
|Los Angeles
|39
|June 22
|Mon
|3.30 AM
|Uruguay vs Cape Verde
|Miami
|40
|June 22
|Mon
|6.30 AM
|New Zealand vs Egypt
|Vancouver
|41
|June 22
|Mon
|10:30 PM
|Argentina vs Austria
|Arlington
|42
|June 23
|Tues
|2.30 AM
|France vs Iraq
|Philadelphia
|43
|June 23
|Tues
|5.30 AM
|Norway vs Senegal
|Toronto
|44
|June 23
|Tues
|8:30 AM
|Jordan vs Algeria
|Santa Clara
|45
|June 23
|Tues
|10:30 PM
|Portugal vs Uzbekistan
|Houston
|46
|June 24
|Wed
|1.30 AM
|England vs Ghana
|Foxborough
|47
|June 24
|Wed
|4:30 AM
|Panama vs Croatia
|Foxborough
|48
|June 24
|Wed
|7:30 AM
|Colombia vs DR Congo
|Zapopan
|49
|June 25
|Thu
|12:30 AM
|Switzerland vs Canada
|Vancouver
|50
|June 25
|Thu
|12:30 AM
|Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
|Seattle
|51
|June 25
|Thu
|3.30 AM
|Morocco vs Haiti
|Atlanta
|52
|June 25
|Thu
|3.30 AM
|Scotland vs Brazil
|Miami
|53
|June 25
|Thu
|6.30 AM
|South Africa vs South Korea
|Guadalajara
|54
|June 25
|Thu
|6.30 AM
|Czechia vs Mexico
|Mexico City
|55
|June 26
|Fri
|1.30 AM
|Curaçao vs Ivory Coast
|Philadelphia
|56
|June 26
|Fri
|1.30 AM
|Ecuador vs Germany
|New Jersey
|57
|June 26
|Fri
|4.30 AM
|Tunisia vs Netherlands
|Kansas City
|58
|June 26
|Fri
|4.30 AM
|Japan vs Sweden
|Arlington
|59
|June 26
|Fri
|7:30 AM
|Turkey vs USA
|Los Angeles
|60
|June 26
|Fri
|7:30 AM
|Paraguay vs Australia
|Santa Clara
|61
|June 27
|Sat
|12.30 AM
|Norway vs France
|Foxborough
|62
|June 27
|Sat
|12.30 AM
|Senegal vs Iraq
|Toronto
|63
|June 27
|Sat
|5.30 AM
|Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia
|Houston
|64
|June 27
|Sat
|5.30 AM
|Uruguay vs Spain
|Zapopan
|65
|June 27
|Sat
|8:30 AM
|New Zealand vs Belgium
|Vancouver
|66
|June 27
|Sat
|8:30 AM
|Egypt vs Iran
|Seattle
|67
|June 28
|Sun
|2:30 AM
|Panama vs England
|New Jersey
|68
|June 28
|Sun
|2:30 AM
|Croatia vs Ghana
|Philadelphia
|69
|June 28
|Sun
|5 AM
|Colombia vs Portugal
|Miami
|70
|June 28
|Sun
|5 AM
|DR Congo vs Uzbekistan
|Atlanta
|71
|June 28
|Sun
|7.30 AM
|Algeria vs Austria
|Kansas City
|72
|June 28
|Sun
|7.30 AM
|Jordan vs Argentina
|Arlington
|73
|Jun 29
|Mon
|12:30 AM
|R-32: Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up
|Los Angeles
|74
|June 29
|Mon
|10:30 PM
|R-32: Group C winners vs Group F runners-up
|Houston
|75
|June 30
|Tues
|2:00 AM
|R-32: Group E winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Foxborough
|76
|June 30
|Tues
|6:30 AM
|R-32: Group F winners vs Group C runners-up
|Guadalajara
|77
|June 30
|Tues
|10.30 PM
|R-32: Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up
|Arlington
|78
|July 1
|Wed
|2:30 AM
|R-32: Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|New Jersey
|79
|July 1
|Wed
|6:30 AM
|R-32: Group A winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Mexico City
|80
|July 1
|Wed
|9:30 PM
|R-32: Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Atlanta
|81
|July 2
|Thu
|1.30 AM
|R-32: Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Seattle
|82
|July 2
|Thu
|1.30 AM
|R-32: Group D winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Santa Clara
|83
|July 2
|Thu
|5:30 AM
|R-32: Group H winners vs Group J runners-up
|Los Angeles
|84
|July 3
|Fri
|12:30 AM
|R-32: Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up
|Toronto
|85
|July 3
|Fri
|4:30 AM
|R-32: Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Vancouver
|86
|July 3
|Fri
|8:30 AM
|R-32: Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up
|Arlington
|87
|July 3
|Fri
|11.30 PM
|R-32: Group J winners vs Group H runners-up
|Miami
|88
|July 4
|Sat
|3:30 AM
|R-32: Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team
|Kansas City
|89
|July 4
|Sat
|7:00 AM
|R16: Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75
|Houston
|90
|July 4
|Sat
|10:30 PM
|R16: Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77
|Philadelphia
|91
|July 5
|Sun
|2:30 AM
|R16: Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78
|New Jersey
|92
|July 6
|Mon
|1:30 AM
|R16: Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80
|Mexico City
|93
|July 6
|Mon
|5:30 AM
|R16: Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84
|Arlington
|94
|July 7
|Tues
|1:30 AM
|R16: Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82
|Seattle
|95
|July 7
|Tues
|9:30 PM
|R16: Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88
|Atlanta
|96
|July 8
|Wed
|1:30 AM
|R16: Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87
|Vancouver
|97
|July 10
|Fri
|1:30 AM
|QF: Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90
|Foxborough
|98
|July 11
|Sat
|12.30 AM
|QF: Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94
|Los Angeles
|99
|July 12
|Sun
|2:30 AM
|QF: Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92
|Miami
|100
|July 12
|Sun
|6.30 AM
|QF: Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match 96
|Kansas City
|101
|July 15
|Wed
|12.30 AM
|SF: Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98
|Arlington
|102
|July 16
|Thu
|12.30 AM
|SF: Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100
|Atlanta
|103
|July 19
|Sun
|2:30 AM
|Third Place: Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102
|Miami
|104
|July 20
|Mon
|12.30 AM
|Final: Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102
|New Jersey