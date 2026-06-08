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Portugal’s probable XI for FIFA World Cup 2026

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 22:28 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 22:28 IST

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches, here’s a look at Portugal’s probable XI for the upcoming season.

Diogo Costa
1 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa is the clear first-choice goalkeeper after delivering consistent top-level performances.

Joao Cancelo
2 / 11
(Photograph: Reuters)

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is an important and versatile full-back for Portugal. He is known for his smart positioning and excellent technical skills.

Ruben Dias
3 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias leads the defence and provides stability at the back.

Goncalo Inacio
4 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Goncalo Inacio

Goncalo Inacio adds calmness and balance to the central defence.

Nuno Mendes
5 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes brings speed and energy on the left side.

Joao Neves
6 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Joao Neves

Joao Neves has become one of the best young central midfielders in world football and is known for his strong pressing and calm passing.

Vitinha
7 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Vitinha

Vitinha connects play calm under pressure and is the main playmaker for both Paris Saint-Germain and the Portugal national team.

Bruno Fernandes
8 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in world football. He is known for creating chances, setting up goals and scoring regularly for Manchester United and the Portugal national team.

Bernardo Silva
9 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva plays smartly in both central and right areas of the pitch.

Rafael Leao
10 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao brings fast speed and is a strong goal threat from the left wing.

Cristiano Ronaldo
11 / 11
(Photograph: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the attack as captain and main striker in his sixth FIFA World Cup.

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