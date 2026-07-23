/FIFA 2026 | 'Things need to be put behind,' says Argentina coach Ayala who punched Spain player after final

Argentina assistant coach Roberto Ayala has aplogised to Spain's Dani Almo for punching him after the FIFA 2026 final on Sunday (Jul 19). This came after the Argentine players lost their cool and clashed with Spain players after the defending champions lost the final 1-0 in extra time. The FIFA, sports governing body, has also launched a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez, who was red carded in the final, has also issued a statement on the incident and apologised for his actions.

Argentina assistant coach apologises for punching Almo

After the final whistle, scuffle broke out between Argentina and Spanish players with the losing team players and Ayala was then seen joining the clash and punching Almo. The Spanish player, however, did not hit back in reaction.

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"Obviously I’m sorry. Because of my position, I can’t allow a feeling, or what I might receive from the other party, to change my mood and my actions. I’m sorry, but for me, these are things that stay there and that’s it," said Ayala to Esports Migdia.

"For me, things need to be put behind us and left there. It was more of a push than anything else, it wasn’t a punch like they’re saying, and that’s it. It was a reaction to something he said, but that’s it. If I see him, I’ll obviously apologise to him in person.

"It’s a shame, and you have to accept the facts and the things you’ve done on the field. When the game ends, what I see is a fight in the middle of the pitch, and we rush to go after our players, and it ends up like that because that’s not who we are.

"I take responsibility for what I did. My intention was to go and separate them, that was my intention, but sometimes things happen and emotions run high, but that’s no excuse. And given my position, my behaviour has to be different, regardless of what I receive," he added.

Is FIFA taking any action?