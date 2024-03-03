'F*** off Mauricio': Chelsea fans boo manager Pochettino after Brentford draw

Chelsea fans booed manager Mauricio Pochettino with 'F*** off Mauricio' chants as the London side played a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Saturday (Mar 2) to go 11th in the Premier League table.

Apart from booing Pochettino and demanding his sacking, the Chelsea fans chanted against owner Todd Boehly, and sang former manager Jose Mourinho's name.

Quizzed about the reception he received, Pochettino admitted he did not feel loved by Chelsea fans but added he was not worried by it.

"Someone asked me, 'You feel the love from the fans?' No. We need to build our relationship. You build your relationship by winning games but at the moment we are not matching the expectation. Normally in football, you pay with the coach or with the people above," said Pochettino.

"It's normal, we were losing the game 2-1 and they expressed their frustration. Of course, I am responsible, I am the head coach. The relationship is good, the fans are emotional. I know this business. I will never give up, I am going to fight," he added.

Having taken over a struggling Chelsea side, Pochettino has managed a mixed bag of results so far. His side went down against Liverpool in the League Cup final in the dying seconds of the game

"Today is my 52nd birthday, I know this business very well, but I'm never going to give up. I'm ready to fight tomorrow and the next game. We are going to keep going," he added.

Thomas Frank surprised by the boos

Chelsea supporters were not the only ones unhappy in the Gtech Stadium as Brentford fans booed their side at half-time which seemingly irked boss Thomas Frank.

"I’d like to speak to the supporters about the boos, while 1-0 down to Chelsea. Is that support? What the f**k," said Frank.

"They were brilliant when we got to 1-1 and 2-1, they help us so much. We can't do without [them]. I will fight, the staff will fight, the players will fight but we need them as well, not only when it's going in the right way. When it's not going well we need them even more," he added.

Brentford came back from behind to lead in the game before Axel Disasi scored in the 83rd minute, leaving Frank's side, six points adrift of the drop.